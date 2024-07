They walked form Maine and arrived in Washington, D.C., today in unbearable heat. See: https://peacewalk2024.org

The first order of business was blocking K Street.

Then on to the White House:

Tarak Kauff commented on why he had walked so far:

Ben Grosscup gave them a welcoming song:

We’re all preparing to unwelcome NATO to Washington. See: https://nonatoyespeace.org

Like this: Like Loading...