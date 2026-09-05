New Book
War Is Still A Lie is an updated third edition of War Is A Lie and includes a new 90-page investigation of how lies about wars have changed.
War Is A Lie is a thorough refutation of every major argument used to justify wars, drawing on evidence from numerous past wars, with a focus on those wars that have been most widely defended as just and good. This is a handbook of sorts, an engaging, always informative manual that can be used to debunk future lies before the wars they’re deployed to justify have any chance to begin. This 2026 edition updates and expands on the 2015 second edition, which built on the 2010 original.
Buy it at your local bookstore. The ISBN is 979-8-2561-9775-9. The distributor is Ingram.
Buy it at any online book seller, such as Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Thrift Books, etc.
Buy in the U.S. or UK for $22 here.
More about this book here.
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About David Swanson
David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is executive director of World BEYOND War and campaign coordinator of RootsAction.org. Swanson’s books include War Is Still A Lie. He blogs at DavidSwanson.org and hosts Talk World Radio. Swanson was awarded the 2024 Real Nobel Peace Prize and the 2018 U.S. Peace Prize. He was also awarded a Beacon of Peace Award by the Eisenhower Chapter of Veterans For Peace in 2011, and the Dorothy Eldridge Peacemaker Award by New Jersey Peace Action in 2022. Swanson is on the advisory boards of: Nobel Peace Prize Watch, Veterans For Peace, Assange Defense, BPUR, Military Families Speak Out, Fields of Peace, and Peace in Ukraine Coalition. He is an Associate of the Transnational Foundation, and a Patron of Platform for Peace and Humanity. He is on the Consultative Council of the SHAPE Project. He is on the board of the Charlottesville Center for Peace and Justice.