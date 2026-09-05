New Book

War Is Still A Lie is an updated third edition of War Is A Lie and includes a new 90-page investigation of how lies about wars have changed.

War Is A Lie is a thorough refutation of every major argument used to justify wars, drawing on evidence from numerous past wars, with a focus on those wars that have been most widely defended as just and good. This is a handbook of sorts, an engaging, always informative manual that can be used to debunk future lies before the wars they’re deployed to justify have any chance to begin. This 2026 edition updates and expands on the 2015 second edition, which built on the 2010 original.

Buy it at your local bookstore. The ISBN is 979-8-2561-9775-9. The distributor is Ingram. 

Buy it at any online book seller, such as Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Thrift Books, etc.

Buy in the U.S. or UK for $22 here.

More about this book here.

 

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About David Swanson

David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is executive director of World BEYOND War and campaign coordinator of RootsAction.org. Swanson’s books include War Is Still A Lie. He blogs at DavidSwanson.org and hosts Talk World Radio. Swanson was awarded the 2024 Real Nobel Peace Prize and the 2018 U.S. Peace Prize. He was also awarded a Beacon of Peace Award by the Eisenhower Chapter of Veterans For Peace in 2011, and the Dorothy Eldridge Peacemaker Award by New Jersey Peace Action in 2022. Swanson is on the advisory boards of: Nobel Peace Prize Watch, Veterans For Peace, Assange Defense, BPUR, Military Families Speak Out, Fields of Peace, and Peace in Ukraine Coalition. He is an Associate of the Transnational Foundation, and a Patron of Platform for Peace and Humanity. He is on the Consultative Council of the SHAPE Project. He is on the board of the Charlottesville Center for Peace and Justice.

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Books

War Is Still A Lie

War Is Still A Racket

NATO What You Need to Know

The Monroe Doctrine at 200 and What to Replace it With

Snippers Saves the World

Leaving World War II Behind

20 Dictators Currently Supported by the U.S.

Peace Almanac

Curing Exceptionalism

A Global Security System

War Is Never Just

War Is A Lie

Killing Is Not a Way of Life

War No More

When the World Outlawed War

Iraq War Among World's Worst Events

Tube World

The Military Industrial Complex at 50

War Is A Lie (1st Edition - Audio)

Daybreak

35 Articles of Impeachment

Talk World Radio

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Videos

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Images
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Testimonial

"When I’m casting about for experts who can speak to my students about war, the most important topic of our time, or any time, I look for two things. First, command of the facts, from the big picture to the details. Second, passion and a strong point of view. Lots of speakers meet one criterion, but very few meet both. David Swanson meets both and then some. I love having him talk to students in my seminar on war. He wakes them up, he rivets their attention. He has a fascinating answer to every possible question, and every challenge to his point of view. The only problem is that my students are disappointed when David departs and they’re just left with me.”
John Horgan
Author, The End of War, professor, Stevens Institute of Technology