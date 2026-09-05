War Is Still A Lie is an updated third edition of War Is A Lie and includes a new 90-page investigation of how lies about wars have changed.

War Is A Lie is a thorough refutation of every major argument used to justify wars, drawing on evidence from numerous past wars, with a focus on those wars that have been most widely defended as just and good. This is a handbook of sorts, an engaging, always informative manual that can be used to debunk future lies before the wars they’re deployed to justify have any chance to begin. This 2026 edition updates and expands on the 2015 second edition, which built on the 2010 original.

Buy it at your local bookstore. The ISBN is 979-8-2561-9775-9. The distributor is Ingram.

Buy it at any online book seller, such as Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Thrift Books, etc.

Buy in the U.S. or UK for $22 here.

More about this book here.