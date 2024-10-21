I’ll Be Speaking at Peace Events in Norway and Sweden

I’m looking forward to speaking at peace events in Norway and Sweden in November. All the events are free and open, and I hope you can be there. Here’s the schedule:

OSLO, NORWAY

I will be accepting the first annual Real Nobel Peace Prize, awarded by the Lay Down Your Arms Foundation.

When: November 10, 2024, Prize session; 12:00 – 13:30, then lunch, then Round table 15:00 to 17:00 with invited peace activists, organizations, and all who are interested. Chaired by Tomas Magnusson and with speakers: Jan Öberg, Glenn Diesen, Ola and Erni Friholt. Topic: “How do we stop the current militarization”.

Where: Litteraturhuset, Oslo.

GÖTEBORG, SWEDEN

When: November 11, 2024, 18:00 – 19:30

Where: Södra Allégatan 1B, 413 01 Göteborg (near Järntorge)



STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN



Where: ABF-Huset, When: November 12, 2024, 18:00 – 19:30Where:Sveavägen 41, 111 34 Stockholm

