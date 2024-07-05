VIDEO: Canada Out of NATO

By Yves Engler, July 5, 2024

On the eve of NATO’s 75-year anniversary celebration in Washington DC, the co-author of NATO: What You Need To Know joined Talking Foreign Policy: an internationalist perspective on Canadian foreign policy. Yves talks about Canada’s role in NATO and David Swanson details how the alliance launches wars of aggression and promotes arms sales. He also discusses NATO’s role in provoking conflict in Ukraine, its increasing focus on China, and the opposition to the U.S.-led alliance.

Get involed: https://nonatoyespeace.org

