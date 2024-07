By David Swanson, World BEYOND War, July 5, 2024

In Washington, D.C., on Friday the convention center looked like this:

But nearby in Busboys and Poets restaurant, the scene looked like this:

Here’s what it sounded like:

These fine people were in town to unwelcome NATO! See https://nonatoyespeace.org

Some of them had walked to Washington from Maine! See: https://peacewalk2024.org

