I’m Doing a Free Webinar on April 7 — Join in!

This event at 8 p.m. ET on April 7 is sponsored by the Dallas Peace and Justice Center, Pax Christi Dallas, Code Pink, and Veterans for Peace. It was to take place at the Peace Chapel in Dallas, Texas, but has been moved online, and the sponsors have generously made it available free to anyone anywhere.

Click here to RSVP.

David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is executive director of World BEYOND War and campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org. Swanson hosts Talk Nation Radio. He is a Nobel Peace Prize Nominee, and was awarded the 2018 Peace Prize by the U.S. Peace Memorial Foundation.

Swanson’s books include War Is A Lie, Peace Almanac, Curing Exceptionalism, When the World Outlawed War, War Is Never Just, and most recently 20 Dictators Currently Supported by the United States.



Also joining this webinar will be World BEYOND War Organizing Director Greta Zarro!

The webinar will be hosted on Zoom and livestreamed via Facebook. Participants can join via a device with an internet connection, or dial in via telephone. Once you register, you will receive an email with the livestream link and call-in information. The webinar will be recorded and available for viewing afterwards.

Register.

Like this: Like Loading...