I Have the Symptoms

I have symptoms suggestive of coronavirus: headache, sore throat, chills, lethargy, reddish eyes. I’m fine. I’m typing this normally. I’m breathing normally. I have no health issues that would make me a member of a high-risk group.

But my family and I have been staying home for over two weeks. We’ve gone outdoors only avoiding all people and people-touched objects. We haven’t gone to the store or the bank or the post office. We’ve had food delivered and cleaned the packaging. We’ve washed our hands like maniacs.

Now, maybe I have something else. Who knows? But I can’t recall having had chills in years. It’s not a common thing.

Two weeks ago, our six-year-old had symptoms that could have been coronavirus including fever and tiredness. What he had was worse than what I’ve had thus far. He got better after a few days. Maybe he had something else. Or maybe he had it and just now gave it to me. Or maybe he gave it to me two weeks ago. Or maybe I gave it to him. Maybe our whole family has had it this whole time. My wife thinks it’s possible she may have had it earlier.

The point is that it’s entirely possible that this monster spreads despite sheltering in place and/or that nobody started soon enough, that in fact everyone ought to have been ordered to isolate around the time senators were cashing in on Wall Street rather than when circumstances had compelled Congress to engage in more corporate welfare and Trump to pretend to give a damn while taking steps to suspend environmental laws in case further destruction of ecosystems might produce additional deadly diseases.

Like this: Like Loading...