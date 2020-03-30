Posted on by davidswanson

Talk Nation Radio: Charlotte Dennett on Pipeline Wars

Charlotte Dennett is a former Middle East reporter, investigative journalist, and attorney. She is the co-author of Thy Will Be Done: The Conquest of the Amazon: Nelson Rockefeller and Evangelism in the Age of Oil. And she is the author of the new book we will be discussing: The Crash of Flight 3804: A Lost Spy, A Daughter’s Quest, and the Deadly Politics of the Great Game for Oil.

About the book:

https://www.chelseagreen.com/product/the-crash-of-flight-3804/

Total run time: 29:00
Host: David Swanson.
Producer: David Swanson.
Music by Duke Ellington.

Past Talk Nation Radio shows are all available free and complete at
http://TalkNationRadio.org or at https://davidswanson.org/tag/talk-nation-radio

and at
https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks

