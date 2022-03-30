Posted on March 30, 2022 by davidswansonCrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated End? World BEYOND War Executive Director David Swanson condemning Russian warmaking on Russian TV. Video here. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One Reply to “CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated End?”
A most annoying episode. The “host” kept interrupting you, never letting you finish a sentence, having his own agenda to push. You did get a couple of good points in, so never give up. It’s good to see you out there getting the word out every chance and place you get. And being fair and truthful on all sides.