Talk World Radio: Milan Sekulović on Saving a Mountain in Montenegro

Talk World Radio is recorded as audio and video on Riverside.fm

This week on Talk World Radio we’re discussing efforts by local residents to save a mountain in Montenegro from being turned into a military training ground. Milan Sekulović is a journalist and environmental activist. He started to deal with environmental activism after the government of Montenegro declared the mountain Sinjajevina a military training ground. Milan is the son of a farmer and was born and raised on Sinjajevina. Together with other members of the local community, he formed the Save Sinjajevina movement, of which he is currently the president. They have been working for the preservation of the mountain for four years, and so far they have prevented attempts to use heavy weapons on the pastures of Sinjajevina.

Sign the petition:

https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/save-sinjajevinas-nature-and-local-ccommunities?clear_id=true

