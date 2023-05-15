Talk World Radio: Keyanna Jones: Stop Cop City
AUDIO:
Talk World Radio is recorded on Zoom.
Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.
AUDIO:
Talk World Radio is recorded on Zoom.
Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.
Al Mytty in Illinois during webinar for which these remarks were prepared.
By David Swanson, World BEYOND War, May 12, 2023
We very much need World BEYOND War educational and activist events and campaigns in Illinois (and every other location). We also need the people of Illinois (and every other location on Earth) as part of the global movement to end war.
I say that having been in Chicago many times and at least once to Carbondale. Interstate 64 which comes by my house also cuts through Illinois,
By David Swanson, World BEYOND War, May 11, 2023
“Putting aside all the fancy words and academic doubletalk, the basic reason for having a military is to do two jobs — to kill people and to destroy.” — Thomas S. Power
The photo above was taken yesterday. The flowers are in bloom in the mountain pastures of Sinjajevina. And the U.S. military is on its way to trample them and practice destroying things. What did these beautiful sheep-herding families in this European mountain paradise do to
It’s been two years since I wrote on this topic. At that time, at least 36% of U.S. mass shooters had been trained by the U.S. military. Since then, a grand total of nobody at all has written on the topic.
I’m picking it up again, because people have started asking about it, prompted by a former Marine using apparently trained skills to murder a subway rider in New York, and shooters in Atlanta and Texas actually being identified as veterans in news reports — an extreme rarity.
However,
By David Swanson, World BEYOND War, May 10, 2023
It’s so inspiring that the Canadian military asked the public what it could change to get people to be willing to join. The obvious U.S. answer of poverty and grotesque prices for education probably won’t work — or at least may not be sufficient in the near term. And people would probably
AUDIO:
Talk World Radio is recorded on Zoom.
Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.
By David Swanson, World BEYOND War, May 5, 2023
The Golden Rule is a beautiful boat. I’ve been on it in San Diego. It’s also an important boat. It set sail in 1958 to stop nuclear testing in the atmosphere, and inspired many peace makers and peace ships that followed. The restored Golden Rule is voyaging once more, sailed by Veterans For Peace, to show that a nuclear peace is possible, and that bravery and tenacity can overcome militarism.
I’m planning to greet the Golden Rule and
By David Swanson, World BEYOND War, May 5, 2023
Remarks from May 4th webinar with Green Party Peace Action Committee; Peoples Network for Planet, Justice & Peace; Green Party of Ohio
I’m going to be brief and generalize and give some tentative conclusions in order to fit into 10 minutes
By David Swanson, May 2, 2023
Can you test yourself with this quick quiz?
A picture can be worth a trillion words — or a couple of trillion dollars when it’s a picture of military spending.
We’ve just published a new collection of maps for Mapping Militarism 2023. As always, they are at worldbeyondwar.org/militarism-mapped and available
AUDIO:
Talk World Radio is recorded on Zoom.
Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.