Which Country Is Safest During a Nuclear War?

I received a spam email with the subject line “Which Countries Are the Safest If World War 3 Breaks Out? 2024 Study.”

There wasn’t any study. The thing was full of links to a website selling murderous video games. And the driest place in the Pacific Ocean is as real as the safest place in WWIII.

Why can people not get it through their heads that nuclear war kills the planet not just particular places on it?

Here’s the laughable email text, with the links to the kill-kill-kill video games removed:

Recent study analyzed more than 30 countries to determine the safest destination if World War 3 starts .

Iceland is the safest destination in a global conflict , with the highest peace index, quality of life, political stability, and energy self-sufficiency.

Norway‘s top energy self-sufficiency rate of 738.4% secures its second place on the list.

Recent study by [spammer’s name and link here] analyzed more than 30 countries to determine the safest destination if World War 3 starts. Several key indicators such as the peace index, historical involvement in wars, proximity to the nearest country, quality of life, political stability, economic stability and rates of food and energy self-sufficiency were analyzed. Each factor was scored and weighted based on its relevance to national security, forming the overall ranking.

Findings summed up

Country Peace Index Wars Closest to Distance Quality of Life Political Stability Economic Stability Rank Food self-sufficiency rate Energy self-sufficiency % Composite Score Iceland 1.124 0 Greenland 280 km 194.9 95 2 72.9 91.8 78.86 Norway 1.55 85 Denmark 472 km 184.2 76 9 80.5 738.4 72.13 Australia 1.525 63 East Timor 2,013 km 163.8 82 7 75.4 319.5 63.41 Qatar 1.524 7 Bahrain 101 km 165.9 84 22 72.4 505.1 63.39 Switzerland 1.339 23 Monaco 348 km 186.7 92 1 78.2 51.9 62.94 Canada 1.35 3 United States 2,262 km 150.2 74 3 79.1 178 62.23 Japan 1.336 55 South Korea 943 km 177.6 87 5 79.5 11.8 60.41 New Zealand 1.313 21 Norfolk Island 1,463 km 168.4 96 20 77.8 77.7 59.38 Denmark 1.31 21 Germany 570 km 193.6 77 10 77.8 81 58.87 Finland 1.399 7 Estonia 372 km 190.4 80 15 83.7 57.4 57.80

Iceland, with a composite score of 78.86, is the safest destination in the event of global conflict. Iceland’s exceptional peace levels, highest quality of life, political stability, and significant energy self-sufficiency of 92% ensure its top position. Moreover, Iceland has never been involved in any wars throughout its history.

Norway secures the second rank with a composite score of 72.13. Norway now has a high peace index, despite its historical involvement in 85 wars. Norway also stands out with the highest energy self-sufficiency rate of 738% ranking it 2nd.

Taking the third position, Australia has a composite score of 63.41. It stands out for its distance from the nearest country/land, East Timor, being over 2,013 km away. Australia’s current peace index is high, similar to Norway and it also ranks highly for economic stability.

4th in the safety ranking, Qatar has a composite score of 63.39. Qatar’s rank is backed up by the second highest energy self-sufficiency of 505%, covering for lower levels of economic stability and food self-sufficiency rate.

Switzerland, holding 5th place, has a composite score of 62.94. Switzerland is the most economically stable country in the world, which highly contributes to the ranking. It stands out with its peaceful environment and ranks high in political stability as well.

Canada ranks 6th with a composite score of 62.23. Canada’s great energy self-sufficiency rate of 178% along with its historical record of only 3 wars affect its ranking on the list.

Seventh-ranked Japan, with a composite score of 60.41, is notable for its transformation from its 55-war history to a high peace index. The high political stability contributes to its reputation as a peaceful destination.

With a composite score of 59.38, New Zealand is ranked 8th and is recognized for its geographical remoteness, over 1,463 km from Norfolk Island, and a history of only 21 wars. Its peace index of 1.313 and exceptional political stability are complemented by high quality of life.

Denmark holds the 9th position with a composite score of 58.87, showcasing its peace index of 1.31. Denmark’s solid political stability and high food self-sufficiency rate of 77.8% mark it as a safe and self-reliant destination.

Finland completes the top ten, with a composite score of 57.80. Its minimal engagement in 7 wars, strong peace index are noteworthy. Finland’s high political stability and leading food self-sufficiency rate of 83.7% show its position as a calm Nordic refuge.

A spokesperson from [spammer’s name and link here] commented on the study results: “Peace helps create a secure and prosperous society. It leads to stable governments, strong economies, and a better quality of life for people. Countries that focus on peace are better prepared for global conflicts and can protect their citizens during tough times. The research highlights the need for peaceful policies to ensure safety for everyone now and in the future.”

Like this: Like Loading...