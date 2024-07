Book Event with the three authors of two books: Medea Benjamin and David Swanson with their book NATO What You Need to Know, and Sevim Dagdelen with her book Die NATO: Eine Abrechnung mit dem Wertebündnis. Recorded at BUSBOYS & POETS restaurant, Washington, DC., July 9, 2024. Video by Sue Udry. Moderators of Event: Ann Wright and Andy Shallal. Includes music by Ben Grosscup, and an appearance by Gabriel Shipton, half-brother of Julian Assange, who explains how Taylor Swift helped Julian Assange.

