NATO’s War Summit: How Do We Stop the Spread of War?

By StoptheWarCoalition, July 19, 2024

NATO’s 75th anniversary summit was dominated by calls to ramp up military spending and escalate military backing for Ukraine. Earlier this week Stop the War and CND hosted key activists and experts to explain how this Washington war summit can only heighten tensions from Eastern Europe to the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. Hear from Vijay Prashad, Kate Hudson, David Swanson, Sevim Dagdalen, and Lindsey German on the threat of wider war and how it can be averted.​

