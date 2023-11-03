WORT 89.9FM — A Conversation with David Swanson on Peace

By WORT Community Radio in Madison, Wisconsin, November 3, 2023

During this time of global unrest, violence, and clashing opinions, we spend an hour with peace activist David Swanson. He joins Esty Dinur to discuss a path to peace in Palestine-Israel and Ukraine, the impact of the military–industrial complex, and why the suggestion of peace seems to outrage many.

They also speak about Esty’s recent opinion piece for the Cap Times. Esty has another piece in the November addition of the Isthmus (which is available in print, but not yet online).

David is coming to Madison on Sunday, November 12th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Crossing. He’ll be speaking on a panel for hosted by the Madison branch of World Beyond War on the topic: “What should be done to end the war in Ukraine?”

David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is executive director of WorldBeyondWar.org and campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org. Swanson’s books include War Is A Lie. He blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. He hosts Talk World Radio. He is a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and U.S. Peace Prize recipient.

