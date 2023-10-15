My Upcoming Events in Ohio, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin

November 9, 2023: Columbus, Ohio

The Columbus Free Press Annual Awards Dinner

5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The Vanderelli Room, 218 McDowell St, Columbus, OH 43215

Free – all are welcome

Featuring peace activist David Swanson on “War Abolition and the Ukraine Problem”

Honoring local community activists:

2024 Free Press “Libby” Award for lifetime achievement in Community Activism – Cynthia Brown of the Ohio Coalition to End Qualified Immunity

2024 Free Press Activist Artist Award – Alicia Jean Vanderelli of the Vanderelli Room

5-5:30 – Doors open

5:30-6 – Dinner and drinks

6 – Awards ceremony

Followed by presentation by David Swanson

Facebook Event

November 10, 2023: Bettendorf, Iowa

6:30 at Muslim Community of the Quad Cities at 2115 Kimberly Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722, United States

6:30 dinner

7:35 – 8:35 David Swanson will speak and take questions and discussion on “Making Peace and Unmaking Prejudice”

November 11, 2023: Iowa City, Iowa

10:45 a.m. at the Pedestrian Mall, Weatherdance Fountain Stage, at 210 S Dubuque St Iowa City 52240

David Swanson on “The World Needs an Armistice Day”

11:30 a.m. at the Iowa City Public Library (food and drink provided) at 123 S Linn St, Iowa City, IA 52240

David Swanson on “A Global Monroe Doctrine Needs a Global Armistice”

November 11, 2023: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

5:30 p.m. at Ramada Hotel at 525 33rd Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

David Swanson speaking on “A Restoration of Armistice Day, and a History of the Only Two World Wars We Can Survive”

November 12, 2023: Chicago, Illinois

1:30 p.m. at Sulzer Regional Library at 4455 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

David Swanson speaking on “Armistice Day, The Chicago Lawyer Who Banned War, and Why Wars Keep Happening”

November 12, 2023, Madison, Wisc.

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Crossing at 1127 University Ave Madison WI 53715

An Evening with World BEYOND War on UW-Madison campus at The Crossing. Our international WBW executive director David Swanson will be here for a panel discussion with UW-Madison professor of political science Andrew Kydd and others. The topic: “What should be done to end the war in Ukraine?” Foreign policy experts speak about where they see this war going. How will it end? When will it end? The evening will include music and spoken word performances, and a bit of the livestreamed Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal (details here). This free event is a sliding scale fundraiser for stipends for new WBW student interns. Suggested donation is $1 – $1000. Co-sponsored by Madison Veterans for Peace, The Crossing Campus Ministry, Pres House Campus Ministry, and Madison Friends Meeting (Quakers). Stay tuned for more details; the event is still being planned.

About David Swanson

David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is executive director of World BEYOND War and campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org. Swanson’s books include War Is A Lie and When the World Outlawed War. He blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. He hosts Talk World Radio. He is a Nobel Peace Prize Nominee.

Swanson was awarded the 2018 Peace Prize by the U.S. Peace Memorial Foundation. He was also awarded a Beacon of Peace Award by the Eisenhower Chapter of Veterans For Peace in 2011, and the Dorothy Eldridge Peacemaker Award by New Jersey Peace Action in 2022.

Swanson is on the advisory boards of: Nobel Peace Prize Watch, Veterans For Peace, Assange Defense, BPUR, Military Families Speak Out, Fields of Peace, and Peace in Ukraine Coalition. He is an Associate of the Transnational Foundation, and a Patron of Platform for Peace and Humanity. He is on the Consultative Council of the SHAPE Project. He is on the International Coordinating Committee of No to War – No to NATO.

Find David Swanson at MSNBC, C-Span, Democracy Now, The Guardian, Counter Punch, Common Dreams, Truthout, Daily Progress, Amazon.com, TomDispatch, The Hook, etc.

