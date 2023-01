World BEYOND War and a Better Way Forward (Cooper UNion)

By ThinkTech Hawaii, January 4, 2023

Humanity’s Resolution for Peace on Earth. The host for this show is Joshua Cooper. The guest is David Swanson. In the New Year, it is time for humanity to make the ultimate new year’s resolution for peace on earth. World BEYOND War shares a message of advocating for abolition of the institution of war and offers a new way forward for people to unite for peace and justice.

Like this: Like Loading...