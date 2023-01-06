Five Things to Do for Peace in the Days Ahead

By David Swanson, World BEYOND War, January 5, 2022

1. Join an online celebration of the peace advocacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 12, with

Reverend Dr. Liz Theoharis of the Poor People’s Campaign

Pastor Michael McBride of Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Judith LeBlanc of Native Organizers Alliance

Daniel Ellsberg

Khury Petersen-Smith of Institute for Policy Studies

David Swanson of World BEYOND War

Norman Solomon

Hanieh Jodat – Moderator

Register here.

2. Join in a week of actions wherever you are for peace in Ukraine, January 13-22. Learn more and find or create an event here.

3. Celebrate the anniversary of nuclear weapons being banned on January 22! Learn more and find or create an event here.

4. Make plans to be in Washington D.C. on February 19 for the Rage Against the War Machine anti-war rally (or plan your own where you are). Information on busses will be on the website soon: https://rageagainstwar.com

5. Make plans to join the No to NATO conference in London on February 25.

Where to find (or add) all peace events: https://worldbeyondwar.org/events

Where to find gear to wear: https://wbw-shop.fourthwall.com

Where to find sign-up sheets to bring and help build the movement for a world beyond war: https://worldbeyondwar.org/resources?type=signupsheet

