Cop City, na na na na na, Cop City

Na na na na na…

We’re sisters and brothers

United and strong

We’re here to talk about copaganda

We don’t like what’s going on

It’s time for some justice

It’s time for the truth

We’ve realized there’s

Only one thing we can do

You got to say we, we, we,

We’re gonna Stop Cop City

We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City

You got to say we, we, we,

We’re gonna Stop Cop City

We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City

Militarization of racist killers

In the name of law and order

What about our brothers?

Count bullet holes in their backs

Because they’re black

We’re stabbing our brothers

And sisters in the back

We wanna say we, we, we,

We’re gonna Stop Cop City

We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City

Our government tells us

We’re doing all we can

Constructive engagement is

President Biden’s plan

Meanwhile people are dying

And giving up hope

Sensible police reform

Ain’t nothing but a joke

We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City

We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City

Na na na na na…

It’s time to accept our responsibility

Freedom is a privilege

Nobody rides for free

Look around the world, baby

It cannot be denied

Somebody tell me why

We’re always on the wrong side

We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City

We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City

Atlanta Georgia is far away

But we know it’s in the USA

No matter what they say

You can’t buy me

I don’t care what you pay

Don’t ask me Cop City

There is no more to say

We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City

Lemme hear you say

We, we, we, we, we, we

We’re gonna Stop Cop City

We’re gonna Stop Cop City

Militarization of racist killers

In the name of law and order

What about our brothers?

Count bullet holes in their backs

Because they’re black

We’re stabbing our brothers

And sisters in the back

We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City

We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City

