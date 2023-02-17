Cop City, na na na na na, Cop City
Na na na na na…
We’re sisters and brothers
United and strong
We’re here to talk about copaganda
We don’t like what’s going on
It’s time for some justice
It’s time for the truth
We’ve realized there’s
Only one thing we can do
You got to say we, we, we,
We’re gonna Stop Cop City
We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City
You got to say we, we, we,
We’re gonna Stop Cop City
We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City
Militarization of racist killers
In the name of law and order
What about our brothers?
Count bullet holes in their backs
Because they’re black
We’re stabbing our brothers
And sisters in the back
We wanna say we, we, we,
We’re gonna Stop Cop City
We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City
Our government tells us
We’re doing all we can
Constructive engagement is
President Biden’s plan
Meanwhile people are dying
And giving up hope
Sensible police reform
Ain’t nothing but a joke
We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City
We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City
Na na na na na…
It’s time to accept our responsibility
Freedom is a privilege
Nobody rides for free
Look around the world, baby
It cannot be denied
Somebody tell me why
We’re always on the wrong side
We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City
We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City
Atlanta Georgia is far away
But we know it’s in the USA
No matter what they say
You can’t buy me
I don’t care what you pay
Don’t ask me Cop City
There is no more to say
We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City
Lemme hear you say
We, we, we, we, we, we
We’re gonna Stop Cop City
We’re gonna Stop Cop City
Militarization of racist killers
In the name of law and order
What about our brothers?
Count bullet holes in their backs
Because they’re black
We’re stabbing our brothers
And sisters in the back
We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City
We, we, we We’re gonna Stop Cop City