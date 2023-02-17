Do not go gentle to a deadly scene,
Wise eyes should question propaganda’s sway;
Rage, rage against the awful war machine
Though ash-filled skies as yet remain unseen
Those undistracted raise their heads and say
Do not go gentle to a deadly scene
The panem et circenses scam obscene
A final curtain’s dropping on this play
Rage, rage against the awful war machine
It hurts to turn one’s eyes from lies serene
To question, fathom, challenge, and inveigh
Do not go gentle to a deadly scene
The path’s not the other side but in between
A compromise is wisdom’s only way
Rage, rage against the awful war machine
And you, my brother, of another flag
Join with us without borders or delay
Do not go gentle to a deadly scene
Rage, rage against the awful war machine