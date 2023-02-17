Do not go gentle to a deadly scene,

Wise eyes should question propaganda’s sway;

Rage, rage against the awful war machine

Though ash-filled skies as yet remain unseen

Those undistracted raise their heads and say

Do not go gentle to a deadly scene

The panem et circenses scam obscene

A final curtain’s dropping on this play

Rage, rage against the awful war machine

It hurts to turn one’s eyes from lies serene

To question, fathom, challenge, and inveigh

Do not go gentle to a deadly scene

The path’s not the other side but in between

A compromise is wisdom’s only way

Rage, rage against the awful war machine

And you, my brother, of another flag

Join with us without borders or delay

Do not go gentle to a deadly scene

Rage, rage against the awful war machine

