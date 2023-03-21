“War Made Easy” Film Panel Discussion Featuring Norman Solomon, Dennis Kucinich, Kathy Kelly & more

On the 20th anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, the documentary War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning Us to Death is getting renewed attention. The film takes a blistering look at how U.S. media outlets from Fox News to MSNBC enthusiastically disseminated propaganda and helped sell wars that would directly kill thousands of American troops and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi and Afghan people. This documentary is based on the acclaimed book by Norman Solomon, and narrated by Sean Penn. Panel discussion includes Norman Solomon, Kathy Kelly, David Swanson, India Walton, Marcy Winograd, and Dennis Kucinich.

