In Europe, Ukraine, Russia and all over the world, people want peace, while governments demand more and more weapons and human resources for war.

We demand the right to health, education, work and a liveable planet, but governments are dragging us into an all-out war.

The only chance to avoid the worst lies in human beings waking up to the danger and the ability of people to organise themselves.

Let’s take the future into our own hands: on April 2nd let’s converge in Europe and around the world on one day dedicated to peace and active nonviolence.

Let’s switch off the TV and social media, let’s switch off the war propaganda and the distorted and manipulated information. Let’s instead engage in direct communication with the people around us and organise activities for peace: a rally, a demonstration, a flash mob, a peace flag on the balcony or in the car, a meditation or a prayer in accordance with our religion or atheism, and any other activity aimed at peace.

Everyone can do so with their own ideas, beliefs and slogans, but all together we will turn off the TV and social media. We will thus converge on the same day with all the richness and strength of diversity. It will be a great experiment in international, decentralised self-organisation.

Only we can change things: we, the invisible ones, those who have no voice. No institution or famous celebrity will do it for us. And if anyone does have great social influence, they will have to put it to use to amplify the voices of those who urgently need a future for themselves and their children.

We will continue our nonviolent protest (boycotts, civil disobedience, sit-ins…) until those who have the decision-making power today listen to the voices of the majority of the population who simply demand peace and a dignified life.

Then on April 3rd we will start flooding social media with the story of our initiatives: our demands, photos, messages and videos.

Our future depends on the choices we make today.

Europe for Peace

#EuropeForPeace

europeforpeace.eu