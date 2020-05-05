Videos: Kent State Truth Tribunal

For the 50th anniversary, Professor Mickey Huff of Project Censored, interviewed academics, socio-political historians, protesters, and massacre survivors on the many issues related to the May 4, 1970 Kent and Jackson State massacres. Tune into the discussions never before explored about May 4, 1970, and what it means to all of us now. History Matters. We hope these perspectives enrich your understanding of this important historical event and provide context for where we are as a society today especially on matters of war and peace, civil and human rights, and how we can work together to create a more just and equitable world. Participants

Peter Kuznick – Professor of history, American University; author of Untold History of the United States with Oliver Stone Joseph Lewis – Survivor of two gunshot wounds from Kent State on May 4, 1970 David Zeiger – Documentary filmmaker, Sir! No Sir! The Suppressed Story of the GI Movement to End the War in Vietnam Ira Shor – Author with Paulo Freire of A Pedagogy for Liberation, scholar of critical pedagogy Joel Eis – Longtime anti-war protester, organizer around draft resistance, and political artist; owner of The Rebound Bookstore DeRay Mckesson – Author of On the Other Side of Freedom; host of Pod Save the People; civil rights activist at Ferguson; Black Lives Matter David Swanson – Executive Director, World Beyond War; Campaign Coordinator for RootsAction.org; on the advisory board with Veterans for Peace Laurel Krause – Allison Krause’s sister, who was murdered at Kent State; director and co- founder of the Kent State Truth Tribunal With shared formal statements submitted in support of the event from documentary filmmaker Michael Moore and civil and consumer rights advocate and lawyer, Ralph Nader.

“50 years after the Kent State killings, justice still has not been served. The Kent State Truth Tribunal brings us closer to that goal by sharing first-hand accounts with the public. I am grateful for their efforts and hopeful that some day the truth will come out.” — Michael Moore

“I spoke at Kent State a few days before May 4. The anxieties of the students were plainly evident in the crowded auditorium and throughout a very tense campus. The massacres at Kent State and the black college Jackson State confirmed the worst fears of anti-war and civil rights student protesters on campus — that this was going to be the response of a police state.” –Ralph Nader, statements on the Kent State 50th anniversary of May 4, 1970.

Mickey Huff, Host and Moderator; is director of Project Censored; professor of social science and history at Diablo Valley College in the San Francisco Bay Area where he co-chairs the history area and chairs the journalism department. Mickey did his graduate thesis in history, “Healing Old Wounds,” on the efforts of state and university officials to censor interpretations critical of the official narrative around the May 4 events between 1977-1995. He conducted over 20 oral history interviews at Kent for the 25th anniversary and later testified for the Kent State Truth Tribunal in New York City. In 2012, he co-authored with Laurel Krause a chapter for Censored 2013: Dispatches from the Media Revolution, “Kent State: Was It about Civil Rights or Murdering Student Protestors,” which revealed new forensic evidence about May 4 that led Laurel Krause to take the case all the way to the United Nations. Laurel Krause, Host and Participant; director and co-founder of the Kent State Truth Tribunal Prapat Campbell, Art Director Adam Armstrong, Editor The May 4, 1970 shooting Ohio National Guardsmen photograph is from John Darnell Gratitude and thanks to Neil Young for his song “Ohio” Organized by Project Censored and the Kent State Truth Tribunal

Like this: Like Loading...