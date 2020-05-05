Talk Nation Radio: Grant Smith on Israel Within the Virginia State Government

This week on Talk Nation Radio, our guest is Grant Smith whose latest and ninth book about the Israel Lobby is called The Israel Lobby Enters State Government: Rise Of The Virginia Israel Advisory Board. You can find it at https://virginia.israellobby.org. Smith is director of the nonprofit Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy.

In 2014, Smith sued the Department of Defense in federal court and won release of a detailed report, contracted in 1987, about the advanced state of Israel’s nuclear weapons program. The Nation wrote about it in the article “It’s Official: The Pentagon Finally Admitted That Israel Has Nuclear Weapons, Too.”

In 2015, Smith sued the Central Intelligence Agency and won release of 131 pages of formerly classified information revealing its overseas agents obtained compelling evidence that Israel stole U.S. government-owned weapons-grade uranium in the 1960s to build its first atom bombs.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

Download from LetsTryDemocracy.

Download from Internet Archive.

Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Please encourage your local radio stations to carry this program every week!

Please embed the SoundCloud audio on your own website!

Past Talk Nation Radio shows are all available free and complete at

http://TalkNationRadio.org or at https://davidswanson.org/tag/talk-nation-radio

and at

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks

Like this: Like Loading...