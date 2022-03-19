Get free books and gear when you become a supporter.
Supporters:
Regine Steinvik
***
Dick Bennett
***
Families United
***
Ray McGovern
***
Julie Varughese
***
John McMurray, Green Party member & BDS supporter
***
Shallel
***
Globalizate
***
Gregory Laxer, Vietnam War resister from within active-duty Army and current member of Veterans For Peace
***
Financial supporters of this site can choose to be listed here.
3 Replies to “Video: Here’s An Old Friend Who Now Wants to Murder People”
She’s been “in close communication with a woman”. Couple that with her uncanny ability to read Putin’s mind; and, well, I’m surprised she didn’t shoot you herself. JFC. I mean, let’s get real, her friend went to Krakow and there was a test of an air raid siren. What more proof do you need?
With friends like that…
Assassinations?!? Wow!!
Holy shit! You’re the unreasonable one?
Now you’re an “armchair peacenik”. She’s horrible.
I’m waiting for an electrician, so I’ve got lots of time on my hands, so I’ll point out another peculiarity of Nicole’s position. She asked you to explain Putin’s demands, and you noted that he wanted Crimea to be part of Russia. She replied ‘why would Ukraine agree to that?, and you gave the obvious rational argument that Crimea was inhabited by Russians. But, there is another reason you could have suggested, Ukraine should agree to the return of Crimea to Russia so that the bulk of Ukraine will not be destroyed and the population killed. That’s an even better argument, but it would not have interested Nicole. So, on one hand she cries crocodile tears over her friend’s inconvenience, but is OK with WW III, and/or millions of Ukrainians being killed, so that Crimea remains Ukrainian. It doesn’t compute.
My hypothesis is this – the real purpose of the war from the perspective of the US is #1 – extend the war for as long as possible to destablize Russia, or #2 – to extend the war for as long as possible to destabilize the US. Many economists are saying that with the seizure of soverign wealth, as with Venezuela, Afghanistan, and now Russia, and the extraordinary sanctions that are being placed on Russia, the dollar will be displaced as the reserve currency of the world economy. Already we see Russia, India, China, and Saudi Arabia (!) planning non-dollar trade. Now the world is getting US military installations and US bonds, and sending the US all sorts of goods. We’re trading bonds stored in the US for goods. A great system as long it lasts. The current financial machinations of the US may end this arrangement, and the US will be in trouble like never before.