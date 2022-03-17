Per un Mondo Senza Guerra e Senza I Pensieri della Guerra / For a World BEYOND War and Beyond War Thinking

Di David Swanson, World BEYOND War, il 16 di marzo 2022

Il pericolo di un’apocalisse nucleare è più alto di quanto non lo sia mai stato. Non esisterebbe senza militari.

Il pericolo dell’apocalisse climatica è più alto di quanto non lo sia mai stato, se non è già garantito. Senza le forze armate sarebbe notevolmente diminuito e ci sarebbero finanziamenti quasi inimmaginabili con cui cercare di prevenirlo.

Ho pensieri molto affettuosi sull’Italia. È uno dei motivi per cui mi piacerebbe mantenere la vita sulla Terra. Immagina di dire che è una delle ragioni, quando tutti gli uomini, le donne, i bambini, le piante, gli animali, gli insetti, gli uccelli e la vita marina in Italia sono ragioni infinite. E poi immagina che minuscolo granello è l’Italia nell’intero pianeta. Poi pensa a come si rischia incautamente tutta la vita in nome della guerra.

Questo dovrebbe essere un momento di grande incoraggiamento per eliminare la guerra. I media occidentali improvvisamente si preoccupano delle vittime della guerra e sostengono le manifestazioni per la pace. Il governo degli Stati Uniti è improvvisamente contrario alle bombe a grappolo e agli attacchi agli ospedali. Chi avrebbe potuto immaginare questi sviluppi? Ma ovviamente, per quanto giusti siano, sono anche ipocriti. E non c’è un modo semplice per aggirare l’ipocrisia. Non è casuale o inconsapevole.

Tuttavia, possiamo incoraggiare una crescente preoccupazione a tutte le vittime di guerra. Possiamo incoraggiare il taglio delle forniture belliche e dei finanziamenti non solo ai pochi governi oppressivi che gli Stati Uniti non armano e finanziano, ma anche alla stragrande maggioranza che lo fanno.

Possiamo sottolineare che la risposta adeguata a un crimine orribile da parte del governo russo non è il reato di sanzioni economiche che danneggiano la gente comune, ma il perseguimento dei responsabili in tribunale. Purtroppo il governo degli Stati Uniti ha passato decenni ad abbattere la Corte penale internazionale, che finora ha perseguito solo gli africani, e se dovesse iniziare a perseguire i non africani ed essere credibile e sostenuto a livello globale, dovrebbe perseguire un bel po’ di persone negli Stati Uniti ed Europa occidentale. Attualmente in rappresentanza dell’Ucraina presso la Corte internazionale di giustizia c’è un avvocato statunitense che ha guidato la promozione di un attacco alla Libia.

Ciò che ci salverà non è un giusto equilibrio di potere, ma la globalizzazione, l’universalizzazione e la democratizzazione del potere. La Russia sta violando numerosi trattati a cui il governo degli Stati Uniti è una delle poche resistenze. Questa è un’opportunità per considerare di sostenere pienamente lo stato di diritto. Dovremmo condannare l’uso russo delle bombe a grappolo, per esempio, senza fingere che gli Stati Uniti non le usino.

Dobbiamo insistere soprattutto sulla riduzione del rischio nucleare. Non possiamo immaginare un pianeta privo di vita e pensare felicemente “Beh, almeno abbiamo resistito a Putin” o “Beh, almeno abbiamo resistito alla NATO” o “Beh, avevamo dei principi”. A prescindere da dove va questa guerra o da dove viene, gli Stati Uniti e la Russia dovrebbero parlare in questo momento di togliere le armi nucleari dai calcoli, disarmarle e smantellarle, oltre a proteggere le centrali nucleari.

Di recente in Ucraina i vigili del fuoco che si stavano affrettando a spegnere un incendio in una centrale nucleare sono stati colpiti da colpi di arma da fuoco. Com’è questo per un’immagine delle priorità umane?

Quarant’anni fa, l’apocalisse nucleare era una delle principali preoccupazioni. Il rischio è ora più alto, ma la preoccupazione è scomparsa. Quindi, questo è un momento di insegnamento e potremmo non averne molti a sinistra.

Questo può anche essere un momento di insegnamento per l’abolizione della guerra, non solo di alcune sue armi. È importante per noi capire che quasi ogni guerra uccide, ferisce, traumatizza e rende senzatetto per lo più persone da una parte, per lo più civili, e in modo sproporzionato i poveri, gli anziani e i giovani, ma di solito non in Europa.

È importante per noi capire che mantenere gli eserciti in giro uccide molto più persone di quante ne facciano le guerre, e che questo sarà vero fino a quando le guerre non diventeranno nucleari. Questo perché il 3% della sola spesa militare statunitense potrebbe porre fine alla fame sulla Terra.

I militari distolgono risorse dai bisogni ambientali e umani, comprese le pandemie, oltre a prevenire la cooperazione globale su emergenze urgenti, danneggiando gravemente l’ambiente, erodendo le libertà civili, indebolendo lo stato di diritto, giustificando il segreto di governo, corrodendo la cultura e alimentando il bigottismo. Storicamente, gli Stati Uniti hanno assistito a un’impennata della violenza razzista a seguito di grandi guerre. Anche altri paesi lo hanno.

I militari rendono anche quelli che dovrebbero proteggere meno sicuri piuttosto che di più. Dove gli Stati Uniti costruiscono basi ottengono più guerre, dove fanno saltare in aria le persone ottengono più nemici. La maggior parte delle guerre ha armi americane da entrambe le parti perché è un affare.

Anche qui è in gioco il business dei combustibili fossili, che ci ucciderà più lentamente. La Germania ha cancellato un oleodotto russo e distruggerà la Terra con più combustibili fossili statunitensi. I prezzi del petrolio sono in aumento. Così sono le azioni delle compagnie di armi. La Polonia sta comprando miliardi di dollari di carri armati americani. L’Ucraina e il resto dell’Europa orientale e altri membri della NATO acquisteranno molte più armi statunitensi o le faranno acquistare dagli Stati Uniti come regali. La Slovacchia ha nuove basi americane. In rialzo anche le valutazioni dei media. E giù è qualsiasi attenzione al debito degli studenti o all’istruzione o all’alloggio o ai salari o all’ambiente o alla pensione o ai diritti di voto.

Dovremmo ricordare che nessun crimine giustifica nessun altro, che incolpare nessuno non assolve nessun altro, e riconoscere che le soluzioni ora offerte di più armi e una NATO più grande sono anche ciò che ci ha portato qui. Nessuno è costretto a commettere un omicidio di massa. Il presidente della Russia e le élite militari russe possono semplicemente amare la guerra e aver voluto una scusa per averla. Ma non avrebbero avuto quella scusa se le richieste perfettamente ragionevoli che avevano avanzato fossero state soddisfatte.

Molte persone pensano che la colpa sia una questione di appuntare un adesivo su una singola persona o entità.

Quella persona o entità è colpevole.

Sono del tutto colpevoli al 100%.

Il senso di colpa è bianco o nero, senza gradi. Sei colpevole o non lo sei.

Una volta che qualcuno è colpevole, nessun altro può esserlo.

Quando incolpi una parte in una guerra, non solo sei immaginato di dichiarare l’altra parte innocente, ma anche tu stai facendo il tifo per l’altra parte.

Quando cerchi di far capire alle persone che stai incolpando entrambe le parti, la maggior parte di loro presumerà che intendi dire che entrambe le parti sono al 100% completamente ed esattamente ugualmente colpevoli. Questo non lo sosterranno mai, poiché nessuno pensa che due parti siano ugualmente colpevoli. E in questo hanno ragione.

Quando la Germania si è riunita, gli Stati Uniti hanno promesso alla Russia nessuna espansione della NATO. Molti russi speravano di far parte dell’Europa e della NATO. Ma le promesse furono infrante e la NATO si espanse. I migliori diplomatici statunitensi come George Kennan, persone come l’attuale direttore della CIA e migliaia di osservatori intelligenti hanno avvertito che ciò avrebbe portato alla guerra. Così ha fatto la Russia.

La NATO è un impegno di ogni membro a partecipare a qualsiasi guerra in cui qualsiasi altro membro entri. È proprio la follia che ha creato la prima guerra mondiale. Nessun paese ha il diritto di unirsi ad essa. Per entrare a farne parte, qualsiasi paese deve accettare il suo patto di guerra e tutti gli altri membri devono accettare di includere quel paese e unirsi a tutte le sue guerre.

Quando la NATO distrugge l’Afghanistan o la Libia, il numero dei membri non rende il crimine più legale. La presunta opposizione di Trump alla NATO non rende la NATO una buona cosa. Quello che Trump ha fatto è stato convincere i membri della NATO ad acquistare più armi. Con nemici del genere, la NATO non ha bisogno di amici.

L’Ucraina divenne indipendente dalla Russia alla fine dell’Unione Sovietica e mantenne la Crimea che la Russia le aveva dato. L’Ucraina era divisa etnicamente e linguisticamente. Ma trasformare quel divario in modo violento ha richiesto decenni di sforzi da parte della NATO da un lato e della Russia dall’altro. Entrambi hanno cercato di influenzare le elezioni. E nel 2014, gli Stati Uniti hanno contribuito a facilitare un colpo di stato. Il presidente è fuggito per salvarsi la vita ed è entrato un presidente sostenuto dagli Stati Uniti. L’Ucraina ha vietato la lingua russa in varie sedi. Gli elementi nazisti hanno ucciso i russofoni.

No, l’Ucraina non è un paese nazista, ma ci sono nazisti in Ucraina, Russia, Italia e Stati Uniti.

Questo è stato il contesto del voto in Crimea per ricongiungersi alla Russia. Questo è stato il contesto degli sforzi separatisti in Oriente, dove entrambe le parti alimentano la violenza e l’odio per 8 anni.

Gli accordi negoziati chiamati accordi di Minsk 2 prevedevano l’autogoverno per due regioni, ma l’Ucraina non si è conformata.

La società Rand, un braccio dell’esercito americano, ha scritto un rapporto spingendo ad armare l’Ucraina per trascinare la Russia in un conflitto che danneggerebbe la Russia e creerebbe proteste in Russia. Un fatto che non dovrebbe fermare il nostro sostegno alle proteste in Russia, ma renderci attenti a ciò a cui portano.

Il presidente Obama ha rifiutato di armare l’Ucraina, prevedendo che avrebbe portato dove siamo ora. Trump e Biden hanno armato l’Ucraina e tutta l’Europa orientale. E l’Ucraina ha costruito un esercito da una parte del Donbass, con la Russia che fa lo stesso dall’altra, ed entrambe affermano di agire sulla difensiva.

Le richieste della Russia per mesi non includevano nuove truppe nell’Europa orientale, nessun missile adiacente alla Russia, nessuna espansione della NATO e nessuna prova di guerra in Ucraina.

Questi erano perfettamente ragionevoli, proprio quello che gli Stati Uniti chiedevano quando i missili sovietici erano a Cuba (e i missili statunitensi in Turchia e Italia), proprio quello che gli Stati Uniti avrebbero chiesto ora se i missili russi fossero stati in Canada, e avrebbero dovuto semplicemente essere soddisfatti, o a i meno trattati come punti seri da considerare rispettosamente.

Più recentemente la Russia ha chiesto:

1) L’Ucraina cessa l’azione militare

2) L’Ucraina cambia la sua costituzione per sancire la neutralità

3) L’Ucraina riconosce la Crimea come territorio russo

4) L’Ucraina riconosce le repubbliche separatiste di Donetsk e Lugansk come stati indipendenti

Naturalmente, è un precedente orribile per soddisfare le richieste di un warmaker. D’altra parte “orribile precedente” non è nemmeno la frase giusta per l’eliminazione nucleare della vita sulla Terra o anche l’escalation di una guerra che evita miracolosamente gli attacchi nucleari, o anche la fine climatica ed ecologica della vita sulla Terra facilitata dall’attenzione di risorse sulla guerra.

Un modo per negoziare la pace sarebbe che l’Ucraina si offrisse di soddisfare tutte le richieste della Russia e, idealmente, di più, mentre avanza richieste proprie di riparazioni e disarmo. Se la guerra continua e finisce un giorno con un governo ucraino e una specie umana ancora in circolazione, tali negoziati dovranno avvenire. Perchè non ora?

Non dovevamo essere qui. La Russia aveva scelte diverse dalla guerra. La Russia stava presentando un caso all’opinione pubblica globale, evacuando le persone minacciate dall’Ucraina e deridendo le previsioni di un’invasione. La Russia avrebbe potuto abbracciare lo stato di diritto e gli aiuti. Mentre l’esercito russo costa l’8% di quello che spendono gli Stati Uniti, è ancora abbastanza perché la Russia o gli Stati Uniti potrebbero avere:

Ha riempito il Donbass di protettori civili disarmati.

Programmi educativi finanziati in tutto il mondo sul valore della diversità culturale nelle amicizie e nelle comunità e sugli abissali fallimenti del razzismo, del nazionalismo, e del nazismo.

Ha riempito l’Ucraina con i principali impianti di produzione di energia solare, eolica, e idrica del mondo.

Sostituito il gasdotto attraverso l’Ucraina (e non costruirne mai uno a nord di lì) con infrastrutture elettriche per la Russia e l’Europa occidentale.

Ha dato il via a una corsa agli armamenti inversa globale, ha aderito ai trattati sui diritti umani e sul disarmo e si è unito alla Corte penale internazionale.

L’Ucraina ha alternative in questo momento. Le persone in Ucraina stanno fermando i carri armati disarmati, stanno cambiando i segnali stradali, bloccando le strade, affiggendo messaggi pubblicitari alle truppe russe, parlando delle truppe russe fuori dalla guerra. Biden ha elogiato queste azioni nel suo Stato dell’Unione. Dovremmo chiedere che i media li coprano. Ci sono molti esempi nella storia di azioni non violente che hanno sconfitto colpi di stato, occupazioni, e invasioni.

Dobbiamo smettere di dire “Sono contro tutte le guerre tranne questa” ogni volta che c’è una nuova guerra. Dobbiamo sostenere alternative alla guerra.

*****************

The danger of nuclear apocalypse is higher than it’s ever been. It would not exist without militaries.

The danger of climate apocalypse is higher than it’s ever been, if not already guaranteed. Without militaries it would be greatly lessened and there would be almost unimaginable funding with which to try to prevent it.

I have very fond thoughts about Italy. It’s one of the reasons I’d like to keep life on Earth. Imagine saying it’s one reason, when all the men, women, children, plants, animals, insects, birds, and sea life in Italy are infinite reasons. And then imagine what a tiny speck Italy is in the entirety of the planet. Then think about how recklessly all life is being risked in the name of war.

This ought to be a moment of great encouragement for eliminating war. Western media suddenly cares about war victims and supports peace demonstrations. The U.S. government is suddenly against cluster bombs and attacks on hospitals. Who could have imagined these developments? But of course, righteous as they are, they are also hypocritical. And there’s no easy way around the hypocrisy. It’s not accidental or unwitting.

Still, we can encourage expanding concern to all war victims. We can encourage cutting off war supplies and funding not just to the few oppressive governments that the United States doesn’t arm and fund but also to the vast majority that it does.

We can point out that the proper response to a horrific crime by the Russian government is not the crime of economic sanctions that harm ordinary people, but the prosecution of those responsible in a court of law. Sadly the U.S. government has spent decades tearing down the International Criminal Court, which has thus far only prosecuted Africans, and if it were to start prosecuting non-Africans and be credible and supported globally, it would have to prosecute quite a few people in the United States and Western Europe. Currently representing Ukraine at the International Court of Justice is a U.S. lawyer who led the promotion of an attack on Libya.

What will save us is not a proper balance of power, but the globalization, universalization, and democratization of power. Russia is violating numerous treaties that the U.S. government is one of the few holdouts on. This is a chance to consider fully supporting the rule of law. We should condemn the Russian use of cluster bombs, for example, without pretending that the U.S. doesn’t use them.

We must insist above all on reducing the nuclear risk. We can’t picture a planet devoid of life and happily think “Well, at least we stood up to Putin” or “Well, at least we stood up to NATO” or “Well, we had principles.” Quite apart from where this war goes or where it came from, the U.S. and Russia should be talking right now about taking nuclear weapons out of the calculations, disarming, and dismantling them, as well as protecting nuclear power plants.

Recently in Ukraine firefighters rushing to put out a fire at a nuclear plant were shot at. How’s that for an image of human priorities?

Forty years ago, nuclear apocalypse was a top concern. The risk of it is now higher, but the concern is gone. So, this is a teaching moment, and we may not have many of them left. This can also be a teaching moment for the abolition of war, not just of some of its weapons. It’s important for us to understand that almost every war kills, injures, traumatizes, and makes homeless mostly people on one side, mostly civilians, and disproportionately the poor, the elderly, and the young, just usually not in Europe.

It’s important for us to understand that keeping militaries around kills vastly more people than the wars do — and that this will be true until the wars become nuclear. This is because 3% of just U.S. military spending could end starvation on Earth.

Militaries divert resources from environmental and human needs, including disease pandemics, as well as preventing global cooperation on pressing emergencies, severely damaging the environment, eroding civil liberties, weakening the rule of law, justifying government secrecy, corroding culture, and fueling bigotry. Historically, the U.S. has seen an upsurge in racist violence following major wars. Other countries have too.

Militaries also make those they are supposed to protect less safe rather than more. Where the U.S. builds bases it gets more wars, where it blows people up it gets more enemies. Most wars have U.S. weapons on both sides because it’s a business.

The fossil fuel business, which will kill us more slowly is also in play here. Germany has canceled a Russian pipeline and will be destroying the Earth with more U.S. fossil fuels. Oil prices are up. So are weapons company stocks. Poland is buying billions of dollars worth of U.S. tanks. Ukraine and the rest of Eastern Europe and other members of NATO are all going to be buying a lot more U.S. weapons or having the U.S. buy them as gifts. Slovakia has new U.S. bases. Also up are media ratings. And down is any attention to student debt or education or housing or wages or the environment or retirement or voting rights.

We should remember that no crime excuses any other, that blaming anyone doesn’t absolve anyone else, and recognize that the solutions now being offered of more weapons and a bigger NATO are also what got us here. Nobody’s forced to commit mass murder. The President of Russia and Russian military elites may simply love war and have wanted an excuse for one. But they would not have had that excuse had the perfectly reasonable demands they’d been making been met.

Many people think blame is a question of pinning a sticker on a single person or entity.

That person or entity is guilty.

They are wholey 100% guilty.

Guilt is black or white — no degrees. You’re guilty or you are not.

Once somebody is guilty nobody else can be.

When you blame one side in a war, not only are you imagined to be declaring the other side innocent, but you are imagined to be cheering for the other side.

When you try to get people to comprehend that you are blaming both sides, most of them will assume that you mean that both sides are 100% completely and exactly equally guilty. This they will never stand for, as nobody thinks any two parties are equally guilty. And in this they are right.

When Germany reunited, the U.S. promised Russia no NATO expansion. Many Russians hoped to be part of Europe and NATO. But promises were broken, and NATO expanded. Top U.S. diplomats like George Kennan, people like the current director of the CIA, and thousands of smart observers warned that this would lead to war. So did Russia.

NATO is a commitment of each member to join in any war that any other member gets in. It’s the very madness that created World War I. No country has a right to join it. To join it, any country has to agree to its war pact, and all other members have to agree to include that country and join in all of its wars.

When NATO destroys Afghanistan or Libya, the number of members doesn’t make the crime more legal. Trump supposedly opposing NATO doesn’t make NATO a good thing. What Trump did was get NATO members to buy more weapons. With enemies like that, NATO doesn’t need friends.

Ukraine became independent of Russia when the Soviet Union ended, and kept Crimea which Russia had given it. Ukraine was divided ethnically and linguistically. But turning that divide violent took decades of effort by NATO on one side and Russia on the other. Both tried to influence elections. And in 2014, the U.S. helped facilitate a coup. The president fled for his life, and a U.S.-backed president came in. Ukraine banned the Russian language in various fora. Nazi elements killed Russian-speakers.

No, Ukraine is not a Nazi country, but there are Nazis in Ukraine, Russia, Italy, and the United States.

That was the context of the vote in Crimea to rejoin Russia. That was the context of the separatist efforts in the East, where both sides have fueled violence and hatred for 8 years.

Agreements negotiated called the Minsk 2 agreements provided self-governance for two regions, but Ukraine did not comply.

The Rand corporation, an arm of the U.S. military wrote a report pushing to arm Ukraine to drag Russia into a conflict that would damage Russia and create protests in Russia. A fact that should not stop our support for protests in Russia, but make us careful about what they lead to.

President Obama refused to arm Ukraine, predicting it would lead to where we are now. Trump and Biden armed Ukraine — and all of Eastern Europe. And Ukraine built up a military on one side of Donbass, with Russia doing the same on the other, and both claiming to be acting defensively.

Russia’s demands for months included no new troops in Eastern Europe, no missiles adjacent to Russia, no NATO expansion, and no war rehearsals in Ukraine.

These were perfectly reasonable, just what the U.S. demanded when Soviet missiles were in Cuba (and U.S. missiles in Turkey and Italy), just what the U.S. would demand now if Russian missiles were in Canada, and ought to have simply been met, or at the very least treated as serious points to be respectfully considered.

More recently Russia has demanded:

1) Ukraine cease military action

2) Ukraine change its constitution to enshrine neutrality

3) Ukraine acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory

4) Ukraine recognize the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states

Of course, it is a horrible precedent to meet the demands of a warmaker. On the other hand “horrible precedent” is hardly even the right phrase for the nuclear elimination of life on Earth or even the escalation of a war that miraculously avoids nuclear attacks, or even the climate and ecological demise of life on Earth facilitated by the focus of resources on war.

One way to negotiate peace would be for Ukraine to offer to meet all of Russia’s demands and, ideally, more, while making demands of its own for reparations and disarmament. If the war goes on and ends someday with a Ukrainian government and a human species still around, such negotiations will have to happen. Why not now?

We didn’t have to be here. Russia had choices other than war. Russia was making a case to the global public, evacuating people threatened by Ukraine, and mocking predictions of an invasion. Russia could have embraced the rule of law and aid. While Russia’s military costs 8% of what the U.S. spends, that’s still enough that either Russia or the U.S. could have:

Filled Donbass with unarmed civilian protectors and de-escalators.

Funded educational programs across the world on the value of cultural diversity in friendships and communities, and the abysmal failures of racism, nationalism, and Nazism.

Filled Ukraine with the world’s leading solar, wind, and water energy production facilities.

Replaced the gas pipeline through Ukraine (and never build one north of there) with electric infrastructure for Russia and Western Europe.

Kicked off a global reverse arms race, joined human rights and disarmament treaties, and joined the International Criminal Court.

Ukraine has alternatives right now. People in Ukraine are stopping tanks unarmed, are changing street signs, blocking roads, putting up billboard messages to Russian troops, talking Russian troops out of war. Biden praised these actions in his State of the Union. We should demand that media outlets cover them. There are many examples in history of nonviolent action defeating coups, occupations, and invasions.

We have to stop saying “I’m against all war except this one” every time there’s a new war. We have to support alternatives to war.

