VIDEO: Ending the Gaza War: Can a Just Peace Arise?

December 6, 2023

On November 29, 1947 the United Nations adopted Resolution 181 that would divide Great Britain’s former Palestinian mandate into Jewish and Arab states. In the intervening years, Israel has been engaged in a series of wars with adjacent Arab states and displaced Palestinians.

On the 76th anniversary of this date. November 29, 2023, The Green Party Peace Action Committee presented a webinar on the latest outbreak of fighting in the Mideast, the war in Gaza.

Panelists:

Madelyn Hoffman is Co-Chair of the Green Party Peace Action Committee and a former Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate in New Jersey. Madelyn will be the webinar moderator.

Kamal Nawash is a Palestinian-born American lawyer from Ain Karem-Jerusalem. He works for the Nawash Law Office in Washington, D.C.

David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is executive director of World Beyond War.

Miko Peled is a writer and peace activist born and raised in Jerusalem. He is the author of “The General’s Son, Journey of an Israeli in Palestine.”

Dee Peers is host of Around The World Dee And Friends, a Reiki Master, USCG Veteran, writer, blogger, activist and mom.

