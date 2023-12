Talk World Radio: Jeffrey Sterling on Whistleblowers, Assange, and Iran

AUDIO:

This week on Talk World Radio, we’re discussing whistleblowers and Julian Assange and Iran and Palestine with RootsAction Whistleblower Advocate Jeffrey Sterling.

Jeffrey Sterling is a former CIA case officer who was at the agency, including the Iran Task Force, for nearly a decade. He filed an employment discrimination suit against the CIA, but the case was dismissed as a threat to national security. He served two and a half years in prison after being convicted of violating the Espionage Act. No incriminating evidence was produced at trial and Jeffrey continues to profess his innocence. His memoir, “Unwanted Spy: The Persecution of an American Whistleblower,” was published in late 2019.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music: Brush Strokes by texasradiofish (c) copyright 2022 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial (3.0) license. Ft: billraydrums

