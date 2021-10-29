Video: David Swanson on War and Climate

By People-Powered Planet Podcast, October 28, 2021

David Swanson, co-founder of World BEYOND War will tell us about the big campaign to get COP26 to include the biggest source of environmental damage of all: the Military/War System.

See David’s clever story “Harry Potter and the Secret of COP26”

War and war preparations are one of biggest greenhouse gas emitters. Yet they are excluded from COP26! World Beyond War has brought together hundreds of organizations and thousands of individuals to demand that all greenhouse gas emissions be included in mandatory greenhouse gas emission reduction standards. There must be no more exception for military pollution. SEE THEIR PETITION AT:

http://cop26.info

Come hear David’s exciting ideas for how we can actually build a World Beyond War and in which all of us can be safe and secure and have a sustainable and regenerative future for the good of all.

