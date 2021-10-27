I don’t think Stevie Wonder is a big war lover, so perhaps not too big an apology needs to precede this:

Total abolition, writings on the wall,

War abolition, before the missiles fall,

Humanitarian bombings, waging war for peace,

Weapons, drones, and sanctions, North West to South and East

When you believe in things that you don’t understand

You support war.

Abolition is the way.

Total abolition, defund the war machine

Melt swords into ploughshares, work on something green

Break free from this daydream, close the Pentagon

Give us back our future, this is our song

When you believe in things that you don’t understand

You support war.

Abolition is the way.

Total abolition, nothin’ more to say,

Total abolition, and peace right here to stay

Humanitarian bombings, waging war for peace,

Weapons, drones, and sanctions, North West to South and East

When you believe in things that you don’t understand

You support war.

Abolition is the way.