I don’t think Stevie Wonder is a big war lover, so perhaps not too big an apology needs to precede this:
Total abolition, writings on the wall,
War abolition, before the missiles fall,
Humanitarian bombings, waging war for peace,
Weapons, drones, and sanctions, North West to South and East
When you believe in things that you don’t understand
You support war.
Abolition is the way.
Total abolition, defund the war machine
Melt swords into ploughshares, work on something green
Break free from this daydream, close the Pentagon
Give us back our future, this is our song
When you believe in things that you don’t understand
You support war.
Abolition is the way.
Total abolition, nothin’ more to say,
Total abolition, and peace right here to stay
Humanitarian bombings, waging war for peace,
Weapons, drones, and sanctions, North West to South and East
When you believe in things that you don’t understand
You support war.
Abolition is the way.