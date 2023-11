Talk World Radio: Peter Manos on Choosing Between ICBMs and Humanity

AUDIO:

This week on Talk World Radio, we’re talking about ICBMs, Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles, possibly the very most likely thing to destroy all life on Earth, including everyone who doesn’t know or care what they are or why they’re so dangerous. Our guest, Peter Manos, is a retired consultation-liaison psychiatrist, a member of Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility, and the author of a number of books. On learning of the U.S. government’s plans for new land-based ICBM, he decided to write a novel. The result is the fantastic book called Shadows.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music: Brush Strokes by texasradiofish (c) copyright 2022 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial (3.0) license. Ft: billraydrums

