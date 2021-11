Talk World Radio Debate: Reform War or Abolish It?

Talk World Radio is recorded as audio and video on Riverside.fm (except when it doesn’t work, and then Zoom is used). Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.

This week on Talk World Radio, we’re going to hold a bit of a respectful and civil debate. I’m going to take the position that we should be focused on preventing wars and defunding militaries even at the expense of working to reform wars. My guest, Leonard Rubenstein’s position includes support for reforming war to protect healthcare workers and patients. Rubenstein is the author of Perilous Medicine: The Struggle to Protect Health Care from the Violence of War. He is professor and director of the Program on Human Rights and Health in Conflict at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. In 2011, he founded and now chairs the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition, a group of 40 humanitarian, human rights, health provider organizations working at the national and global levels that seeks to reduce attacks on and interference with health workers, patients, facilities and transports. Leonard Rubenstein was previously president of Physicians for Human Rights and is a recognized global expert on violence against health care.

