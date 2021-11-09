Posted on by davidswanson

AUDIO: Mel Figueroa, Marjorie Cohn, David Swanson

By Chris Nelson, People Powered Radio KZFR, November 9, 2021

First segment: tekchico.org Chico Traditional Ecological Stewardship Program.

Second segment: www.marjoriecohn.com, www.assangedefense.org

Third segment: www.worldbeyondwar.org,  www.cop26.info for the petition to demand militaries be included in the climate agreement.

Music:
Leave It in the Ground by The Bushwackers on The Hungry Mile (MERLIN – Checked Label Services)
Water From Another Time by John McCutcheon on Gonna Rise Again (UMG – New Rounder)

LISTEN HERE.

 

 

