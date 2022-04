Talk World Radio: Arthur Kanegis on Being a World Citizen

AUDIO:

Talk World Radio is recorded as audio and video on Riverside.fm — except when it can’t be and then it’s Zoom. Here is this week’s video and all the videos on Youtube.

This week on Talk World Radio we’re talking about world citizenship. Our guest, Arthur Kanegis, is President of Future WAVE, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to shifting our culture of violence to a culture of peace. He is the Director/Producer of “The World Is My Country” about the amazing adventures of World Citizen # 1 Garry Davis. Kanegis produced “War Without Winners” narrated by Paul Newman and filmed by Haskell Wexler — a compelling TV documentary on the nuclear war issue. He also worked on the 1983 most watched ever made-for-television production called “The Day After” which Ronald Reagan credited with moving him to negotiate and sign weapons reduction agreements.

