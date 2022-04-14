Famous Haikus Updated

An old silent pond

A frog jumps into the pond—

Thud! Dried up last year.

After killing

a spider, how noble I feel

in the TV glow!

I write, erase, rewrite

Erase again, and then

Twitter deletes me

Useless, useless,

the heavy rain

On Arkansas coast

In the moonlight,

The color and scent of the wisteria

Seems so Norwegian

Plum flower temple:

Voices rise

From fallout shelters

Everything I touch

with tenderness, alas,

Has comments beneath

The wren

Earns his living

Unlike bad Russians

Over-ripe sushi

The Master has lost track of

His teleprompter

Consider me

As one who loved poetry

And Lockheed-Martin

In the cicada’s cry

No sign can foretell

The next mass shooting

Blowing from the west

Fallen leaves gather

Atop the missiles

Nuclear winter –

Listening, that evening,

To the rain in the mountain

I kill an ant

And realize it was a child

Scared beneath my drone

From time to time

The clouds give rest

Make the best of it we can.

Like this: Like Loading...