Talk Nation Radio: Marjorie Cohn on Legal Remedies to Federal Troops in the Streets

This is the program for July 29th posted here early.

Marjorie Cohn is professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, former president of the National Lawyers Guild, deputy secretary general of the International Association of Democratic Lawyers, and a member of the National Advisory Board of Veterans for Peace. She writes frequent columns about human rights, U.S. foreign policy, and the contradiction between the two. Her most recent book is Drones and Targeted Killing: Legal, Moral, and Geopolitical Issues. Her website is https://marjoriecohn.com

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

