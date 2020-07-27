Talk Nation Radio: Ann Wright on Antiwar Activism

This is the program for August 5th posted here early.

This week on Talk Nation Radio we’re talking antiwar activism with Ann Wright who was in the U.S. Army/Army Reserves for 29 years and retired as a Colonel but who, by my count, has been a fulltime model antiwar activist for over 17 years, so less than a dozen to go to match the Army career. Ann Wright resigned from the U.S. government in March 2003 in opposition to the war on Iraq. She is the co-author of Dissent: Voices of Conscience.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

Download from LetsTryDemocracy.

Download from Internet Archive.

Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Past Talk Nation Radio shows are all available free and complete at

http://TalkNationRadio.org or at https://davidswanson.org/tag/talk-nation-radio

and at

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks

The Peace Almanac has a two-minute item for each day of the year available free to all at http://peacealmanac.org

