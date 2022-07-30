Seattle to Rally for Nuclear Abolition

Join Citizens for the Universal Abolition of Nuclear Weapons at noon on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle for a march to and rally at the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building where we will call for the universal abolition of nuclear weapons.

This event is organized entirely by volunteers. Click here if you would like to help with this important event!

Our keynote speaker is David Swanson. David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is executive director of WorldBeyondWar.org and campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org. Swanson’s books include War Is A Lie. He blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. He hosts Talk World Radio. He is a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and U.S. Peace Prize recipient. Longer bio and photos and videos here. Follow him on Twitter: @davidcnswanson and FaceBook,

Tom Rogers has been a member of Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action in Poulsbo since 2004. A retired Navy Captain, he served in various capacities in the US Submarine Force from 1967 to 1998, including command of a nuclear fast attack submarine from 1988 to 1991. Since coming to Ground Zero he has provided a combination of operational experience with nuclear weapons and the willingness to use that expertise as a nuclear weapons abolitionist.

