What if you were to combine what Salon.com says Kamala Harris’ speech said (Freedom Is What Normal Americans Want) with portions of Harris’ speech?

Freedom Is What Normal Americans Want.

I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world.

Freedom Is What Normal Americans Want.

I will make sure that we lead the world into the future on space and artificial intelligence. That America, not China, wins the competition for the 21st century.

Freedom Is What Normal Americans Want.

And as president, I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies.

Freedom Is What Normal Americans Want.

With respect to the war in Gaza, President Biden and I are working around the clock, because now is the time to get a hostage deal and a cease-fire deal done.

And let me be clear. And let me be clear. I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself, and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself, because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas caused on Oct. 7, including unspeakable sexual violence.

Freedom Is What Normal Americans Want.

I will never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to defend our forces and our interests against Iran and Iran-backed terrorists.

Freedom Is What Normal Americans Want.

Never let anyone tell you who you are. You show them who you are.

America, let us show each other and the world who we are.

Freedom Is What Normal Americans Want.

We are the heirs to the greatest democracy in the history of the world.

Freedom Is What Normal Americans Want.

It is now our turn to do what generations before us have done, guided by optimism and faith, to fight for this country we love.

Guess I’m not normal.

