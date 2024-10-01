Peace Barricade: War and Business with David Swanson

By Pacifist Barricade, October 1, 2024

We have the distinct honor of having with us today one of the most serious, dedicated, and steadfast opponents of war in the U.S.

A prominent activist, David Swanson co-founded the website After Downing Street (now WarIsACrime.org), centered on the U.S. congressional inquiry into the Downing Street memo. His activism extended to launching a campaign aimed at impeaching President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney, notably through the now-defunct website ConvictBushCheney.org. Swanson also played a pivotal role in promoting Dennis Kucinich’s The 35 Articles of Impeachment and the Case for Prosecuting George W. Bush. Beyond his online initiatives, Swanson has been involved in organizing various campaigns, including Velvet Revolution’s opposition to the United States Chamber of Commerce under Tom J. Donohue, and October2011.org’s Occupy Washington movement.

As an accomplished author, David Swanson has penned several books, including “Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union” (2009), “War Is a Lie” (2010), “When the World Outlawed War” (2011), and “War No More: The Case for Abolition” (2013). He also serves as the host of Talk World Radio.

In this interview, we discuss a range of topics, from the economic nature of military conflict to the futile hopes for peaceful change emerging from BRICS.

