I’ll Be Talking in Boston Soon

The Monroe Doctrine, which will be 200 years old on December 2, 2023, is a declaration of U.S. hegemony in the Americas. It remains in place, both explicitly and dressed up in novel language. Additional doctrines have been built on its foundations.

In this talk, David Swanson will desribe the creation, evolution, and use of the Monroe Doctrine over the years since 1823, and propose a radically different approach for the U.S. government to take with Latin America and the world. The current Russia/Ukraine war and Gaza/Israel war remind us that the U.S. hegemonic habit founded with the Monroe doctrine has now gone global.

David Swanson is Co-Founder, Executive Director, and a Board Member of World BEYOND War. He is based in Virginia in the United States. David is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org. Swanson’s books include War Is A Lie. He blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. He hosts Talk World Radio. He is a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and was awarded the 2018 Peace Prize by the U.S. Peace Memorial Foundation.

The Monroe Doctrine at 200 and What to Replace it With was published in January 2023 by Ingram. Copies will be available for signing at the event.

“David Swanson aptly deconstructs the imperial fiat which arrogates to the U.S. the unilateral authority to intervene in the affairs of sovereign states in the Western Hemisphere and to exclude any rival power from meddling in what is viewed as Washington’s backyard. Far from giving the 200-year-old doctrine a decent burial, the U.S. has extended it globally.” —Roger D. Harris, Task Force on the Americas

“With his characteristic acerbic wit, Swanson demonstrates that the Monroe Doctrine carries malice and intentionally manipulative and lethal capabilities. As with many of his other writings, not only does Swanson offer scathing critiques of the Monroe Doctrine, he also offers solutions for the damage it has done that are readily handy and straightforward if we ever become courageous enough and willing to implement them.” —Tim Pluta, World BEYOND War

