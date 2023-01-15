The Monroe Doctrine at 200 and What to Replace it With

“David Swanson aptly deconstructs the imperial fiat which arrogates to the U.S. the unilateral authority to intervene in the affairs of sovereign states in the Western Hemisphere and to exclude any rival power from meddling in what is viewed as Washington’s backyard. Far from giving the 200-year-old doctrine a decent burial, the U.S. has extended it globally.” —Roger D. Harris, Task Force on the Americas

“With his characteristic acerbic wit, Swanson demonstrates that the Monroe Doctrine carries malice and intentionally manipulative and lethal capabilities. As with many of his other writings, not only does Swanson offer scathing critiques of the Monroe Doctrine, he also offers solutions for the damage it has done that are readily handy and straightforward if we ever become courageous enough and willing to implement them.” —Tim Pluta, World BEYOND War