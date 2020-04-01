Global Ceasefire: Running List of Countries Committed

By World BEYOND War, April 2020

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres proposed this global ceasefire:

Our world faces a common enemy: COVID-19. The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith. It attacks all, relentlessly. Meanwhile, armed conflict rages on around the world. The most vulnerable — women and children, people with disabilities, the marginalized and the displaced — pay the highest price. They are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19. Let’s not forget that in war-ravaged countries, health systems have collapsed. Health professionals, already few in number, have often been targeted. Refugees and others displaced by violent conflict are doubly vulnerable. The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war. That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world. It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives. To warring parties, I say: Pull back from hostilities. Put aside mistrust and animosity. Silence the guns; stop the artillery; end the airstrikes. This is crucial… To help create corridors for life-saving aid. To open precious windows for diplomacy. To bring hope to places among the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Let us take inspiration from coalitions and dialogue slowly taking shape among rival parties in some parts to enable joint approaches to COVID-19. But we need much more. End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world. It starts by stopping the fighting everywhere. Now. That is what our human family needs, now more than ever.

Today I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world. It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives – the #COVID19 pandemic.https://t.co/F6JRA6ekvZ pic.twitter.com/7WgtFMk5GC — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 23, 2020

Fifty-three countries said they supported it:

Other nations said the same. There were even startling reports that the United States supported it. The latter were based entirely on this tweet from the U.S. National Security Council:

The United States hopes that all parties in #Afghanistan, #Syria, #Iraq, #Libya, #Yemen, and elsewhere will heed the call of @antonioguterres. Now is the time for peace and cooperation. https://t.co/P5QsPBbD0y — NSC (@WHNSC) March 24, 2020

The trouble is that it is simply not clear whether the NSC speaks for the U.S. government and whether it simply wants everyone else to cease firing or is committing the U.S. military (and its junior partners) to a ceasefire.

A list of the nations with troops fighting in Afghanistan raises a similar question about a number of nations backing the ceasefire.

So does a list of the nations fighting in Yemen.

So does a list of the nations with wars actually in their territories.

Below is a list of the world’s nations. Those in bold have indicated support for the global ceasefire. We need help in both getting all of the other nations on board, and in pinning down exactly what each nation is committing to. Please help make this idea a reality by taking these steps:

1) Sign the petition for a global ceasefire.

2) Contact your nation’s government and get a clear commitment to engaging in the ceasefire (not just urging others to do so).

3) Use the Comments section on this page to report on what you learn!

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Does this mean that Australia wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Does this mean that Belgium wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Central African Republic (CAR)

Chad

Chile

China

Colombia

Comoros

Congo, Democratic Republic of the

Congo, Republic of the

Costa Rica

Cote d’Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Cyprus

Czechia

Does this mean that Czechia wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Denmark

Does this mean that Denmark wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Does this mean that Estonia wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)

Ethiopia

Fiji

Finland

Does this mean that Finland wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

France

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Does this mean that Germany wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Ghana

Greece

Grenada

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hungary

Does this mean that Hungary wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Does this mean that Italy wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Does this mean that Lithuania wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Luxembourg

Does this mean that Luxembourg wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Mali

Does this mean that Mali wants others to cease firing or that its troops in Mali will cease firing?

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mexico

Does this mean that Mexico wants others to cease firing or that its troops in Mexico will cease firing?

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Does this mean that Montenegro wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar (formerly Burma)

Namibia

Nauru

Nepal

Netherlands

Does this mean that Netherlands wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

New Zealand

Does this mean that New Zealand wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

North Korea

North Macedonia (formerly Macedonia)

Norway

Does this mean that Norway wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Oman

Pakistan

Palau

Palestine

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Does this mean that Poland wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Portugal

Does this mean that Portugal wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Qatar

Does this mean that Qatar wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Yemen will cease firing?

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovakia

Does this mean that Slovakia wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Slovenia

Does this mean that Slovenia wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Africa

South Korea

South Sudan

Spain

Does this mean that Spain wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Sweden

Does this mean that Sweden wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Afghanistan will cease firing?

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Does this mean that UAE wants others to cease firing or that its troops in places like Yemen will cease firing?

United Kingdom (UK)

United States of America (USA):

The National Security Council either wants others to cease firing in Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, or is committing the United States to doing so. It is not clear.

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vatican City (Holy See)

See here.

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

