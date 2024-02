On February 3, WBW Advisory Board Member Maria Santelli and I led workshops at Southpaw Cafe in Blacksburg, Virginia, for students at Virginia Tech. Maria’s workshops were on knowing your rights when thinking about joining the military, and on “How do I feel about war” — the latter including a popular exercise in which participants step forward or back in response to questions about the morality of killing. My workshop was on “Talking About War — An Organizer’s Training.” I used this slideshow:

