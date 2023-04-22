Warheads to Windmills!

Warheads to Windmills webinar: May 7, 4pm EDT

Climate catastrophe and nuclear war are two existential threats that could end human civilization as we know it. Both of these threats have been exacerbated by the ongoing war in Ukraine, but nuclear war could happen at any moment, whether on purpose or by accident. And global carbon emissions continue to rise despite all the many efforts to reduce them.

How do we convince the general public to take these threats more seriously? How do we get politicians to address these threats with the urgency and boldness they require? Can we be more effective working together, for instance in pushing for divestment from both fossil fuels and nuclear weapons?

This webinar aims to bring together some of the leading organizations and activists working on these two crucially important issues to discuss how we can better collaborate and coordinate our efforts to save the planet from these existential threats before it is too late. There will be break-out rooms to help us connect to some of the campaigns that are already ongoing.

Program (all times are approximate):

4:00 Welcomes and introduction

4:05 Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis of the Poor Peoples Campaign will introduce the urgency of addressing climate change and nuclear weapons within the context of crushing inequalities, the scourge of racism and so many other pressing issues that need to be addressed.

4:10 Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton of DC will introduce her 2023 Nuclear Weapons Abolition and Conversion Bill

4:15 Timmon Wallis of NuclearBan.US will introduce the 2023 report: Warheads to Windmills: Preventing Climate Catastrophe and Nuclear War

4:20 Medea Benjamin of CodePink on how the Ukraine war and rising tensions with Russia and China are increasing the risks of nuclear war and undermining international collaboration to address the climate crisis

4:25 Natalie Mebane of Greenpeace on the need for climate and anti-nuclear activists to work together to address these two existential threats

4:30 Roundtable discussion on how we can better collaborate and coordinate efforts to address these two issues and the links between them, featuring:

Kevin Martin, President, Peace Action

Ivana Hughes, President, Nuclear Age Peace Foundation

David Swanson, Executive Director, World Beyond War

Christian Ciobanu, Reversing the Trend

Jill Stein, Green Party

Nicholas Mele, Pax Christi

Joe Hodgkin, MD, Back from the Brink

Alex Rafalowicz, Fossil Fuel Treaty

Jim Rine, Veterans for Peace

Susan Theberge, Climate Action Now

Jackie Cabasso, Mayors for Peace

5:00 Break-out Rooms giving participants an opportunity to speak, ask questions and discuss some of the on-going and proposed projects that focus on addressing these two existential threats.

5:30 Conclusion and end of the webinar

This webinar is being co-sponsored by:

Mass Peace Action

NuclearBan.US

Greater Boston PSR

World Beyond War

Kairos Center

Peace Action