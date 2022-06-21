“Voices for Peace” — New Film to Be Available July 5-18

Voices for Peace will be available here from July 5-18 at the cost of $10.



Voices for Peace from Michael Kennedy on Vimeo.

Voices for Peace is a documentary/theatrical film about anti-war activism, produced by Creative Action Unlimited and directed by Michael Kennedy and John Stevenson.

This film features actors sharing the words of internationally known peace activists including Kristin Crouch as Medea Benjamin, Tess McHugh as Kathy Kelly, Russell Roberts as David Swanson, David Quinones as Chris Antal, and Sheila O’Shea as Ann Wright. Upstate NY peace activists Maureen Aumand, John Amidon, Pat Beetle, Mabel Leon and Joe Lombardo are also featured.

Director of Photography: Lakota Ruby-Eck

Sound: Conor Grocki and Brian Szepatowski

Editor: Logan Rando.

Correction: David Swanson’s organization is World BEYOND War. (worldbeyondwar.org)

Like this: Like Loading...