VIDEO: Peace Summit 2022: Breakout – Challenging the Ideology Behind Wealth & Militarism with David Swanson

By Chicago Area Peace Action, April 10, 2022

David Swanson of World BEYOND War reveals the workings of the military- industrial complex, how it distorts the federal budget and U.S. foreign policy towards spending on war and preparations for war, and away from investments in addressing urgent problems like pandemics, climate change, and racial and economic injustice. The presentation explains the tools of influence used by the weapons industry, from campaign contributions to lobbying to funding of think tanks, and how we can put pressure to bear in favor of more humane priorities. Included is a discussion of the Pentagon’s role in promoting climate change, both as a major user of fossil fuels and a partner in crime with oil-producing regimes like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

