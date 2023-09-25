In this 1.5 hour friendly debate, moderated by Marcy Winograd (coordinator of CODEPINK Congress and co-chair of the Peace in Ukraine Coalition), we hear 3 perspectives debated: 1) Russia had no choice but to invade Ukraine, argued by former CIA analyst Ray McGovern, 2) Ukraine had no choice but to fight Russia, argued by journalist Jim Brooke who works as the Ukraine/Russia columnist for The New York Sun, and 3) Russia and Ukraine both had options better than war, argued by WBW Executive Director David Swanson.
Resources:
-WBW’s Ukraine Action Page: https://worldbeyondwar.org/ukraine
-Articles by Jim Brooke in The New York Sun: https://www.nysun.com/author/james-brooke
-Ray McGovern’s Website: https://raymcgovern.com/
-Peace in Ukraine Coalition: https://www.peaceinukraine.org
2 thoughts on “Video of Debate on Ukraine War”
Jim Brooks is a mouthpiece for the US government. Most of the things he criticizes about Russia are also true of the United States. He says that as long as Putin is in power, the war will go on. Actually, as long as the US wants to the war to go on, the war will go on.
Adele is quite right in my view.
The talented Mr. Swanson split hairs with the equally talented Mr. McGovern, at least as I see it.