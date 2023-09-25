Video of Debate on Ukraine War

In this 1.5 hour friendly debate, moderated by Marcy Winograd (coordinator of CODEPINK Congress and co-chair of the Peace in Ukraine Coalition), we hear 3 perspectives debated: 1) Russia had no choice but to invade Ukraine, argued by former CIA analyst Ray McGovern, 2) Ukraine had no choice but to fight Russia, argued by journalist Jim Brooke who works as the Ukraine/Russia columnist for The New York Sun, and 3) Russia and Ukraine both had options better than war, argued by WBW Executive Director David Swanson.

Resources:

-WBW’s Ukraine Action Page: https://worldbeyondwar.org/ukraine

-Articles by Jim Brooke in The New York Sun: https://www.nysun.com/author/james-brooke

-Ray McGovern’s Website: https://raymcgovern.com/

-Peace in Ukraine Coalition: https://www.peaceinukraine.org

