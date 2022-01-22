Video: Introduction | Foreign Policy Primer For U.S. Congressional Candidates

By RootsAction, January 21, 2022

This RootsAction Zoom call from Wednesday January 19th is the first in a series of events promoting the release of the RootsAction Education Fund’s Foreign Policy Primer for U.S. Congressional Candidates. Download the Primer here. RootsAction is joined by retired colonel and diplomat Ann Wright, research and policy team member at Global Zero Emma Claire Foley, and author/activist David Swanson to discuss U.S. militarism, out-of-control Pentagon spending, and why it’s critical that every candidate for the U.S. Congress have a foreign policy platform.

Like this: Like Loading...