Panelists:

Hyun Lee: National Organizer, Women Cross the DMZ

Jodie Evans: Co-Founder, CODE PINK; China is Not our Enemy

David Swanson: Executive Director, World BEYOND War

Leah Bolger: Board President, World BEYOND War

Molly Hurley: Organizer, Beyond the Bomb

Panelists discuss the Korea Peace Now campaign; the China is Not our Enemy campaign; Denuclearization in Asia; Visions of a World BEYOND War and World BEYOND War’s campaign to close US military bases.

